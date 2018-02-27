On the Go with Joe at Revolution Parkour - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Revolution Parkour

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Want to take your workout to the next level? A new fitness spot in Tualatin promises to challenge you to tackle several levels.

Revolution Parkour just opened another location at 19860 Southwest 112th Avenue.

Parkour is a training discipline that is multi-faceted: it involves running, climbing and jumping to overcome obstacles.

You’ve probably seen parkour in trending YouTube videos.

Anyone interested in learning more about Revolution Parkour in Tualatin can visit its website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.