On the Go with Joe at Revolution Parkour

Want to take your workout to the next level? A new fitness spot in Tualatin promises to challenge you to tackle several levels.More >
A piece of fast food history will soon be torn down in southeast Portland.More >
An annual event for golfers has returned to Portland and it should be a hole-in-one for fans and players of the sport.More >
This weekend, an annual event is back for people to indulge at the Oregon coast.More >
A family-friendly event has come to the Rose City, and it guarantees it’ll be fun for kids.More >
A troupe specializing in aerial dance is taking flight in northeast Portland.More >
Wednesday marks Valentine’s Day, and for the day of love, flowers are a natural choice for a gift for someone special. Sellwood Flower Company is open for its third Valentine’s Day and is ready for last-minute customers.More >
A local theater troupe is putting the audience in the middle of the action, letting them play a role in solving a whodunit.More >
A new business in Tigard is giving customers the ability to have a beer and adopt a dog, all in one stop.More >
A celebration of Chinese culture has come to the Oregon Convention Center.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
An Oregon man’s overturned DUII conviction is leading to a larger conversation about how intoxication is measured in our state and whether it’s effective.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
A Georgia woman who ran in the 10th Anniversary Disney Princess Half Marathon over the weekend says she lost a priceless necklace.More >
The stabbing occurred in the 13000 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.More >
A man was found dead in a Vancouver parking lot early Monday morning and police believe he was murdered.More >
The goal of the free pancakes is to give customers an opportunity to donate to a charity of their choice.More >
The state of Washington says its losing out on tens of millions of dollars in tax money, simply because people aren’t registering their cars.More >
A standoff in Vancouver Monday evening ended when deputies say a man surrendered to them peacefully.More >
A Silverton church has been forced to shut down for weeks after vandals broke in, sprayed fire extinguishers through the inside of the building and etched troubling symbols and words on the front door.More >
