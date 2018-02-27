On the Go with Joe at Revolution Parkour

Want to take your workout to the next level? A new fitness spot in Tualatin promises to challenge you to tackle several levels.

Revolution Parkour just opened another location at 19860 Southwest 112th Avenue.

Parkour is a training discipline that is multi-faceted: it involves running, climbing and jumping to overcome obstacles.

Getting ready to take flight at #revolutionparkour in Tualatin. Hopefully there’s a soft landing live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/inYEgbbUbw — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 27, 2018

You’ve probably seen parkour in trending YouTube videos.

Anyone interested in learning more about Revolution Parkour in Tualatin can visit its website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.