Deputies: Three people injured in crash on Marine Drive in Fairview

Three people were injured, one of whom was transported from the scene by Life Flight, after a three-vehicle crash on Northeast Marine Drive in Fairview, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 8 a.m. All three victims were described as drivers of the three vehicles involved in the crash and the one who was transported to a local hospital had critical injuries.

Northeast Marine Drive is closed between Northeast Blue Lake Road and Northeast 223rd Avenue due to the crash. Deputies said the closure would last several hours for the crash investigation.

#DEVELOPING: A 3 car crash has shut down NE Marine Dr between Blue Lake Road and NE 223rd. 1 driver has critical injuries & had to be flown to the hospital. Police say it appears one of the cars crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. pic.twitter.com/lKDm5L5Tm5 — Tyler Dumont FOX12 (@TylerDumontNews) February 27, 2018

Multnomah County Road Services said through traffic should use alternate routes such as Northeast Sandy Boulevard or Interstate 84 until the road reopens.

