Deputies: Two people hospitalized after crash on Marine Drive in Fairview

Deputies: Two people hospitalized after crash on Marine Drive in - KPTV - FOX 12

Courtesy MCSO Courtesy MCSO
FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) -

Two people were hospitalized, one of whom was transported from the scene by Life Flight, after a three-vehicle crash on Northeast Marine Drive in Fairview Tuesday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 8 a.m. involving two pickup trucks and a car. One victim who was transported to a local hospital was critically injured

Northeast Marine Drive was closed between Northeast Blue Lake Road and Northeast 223rd Avenue due to the crash. Deputies said the closure would last several hours for the crash investigation.

Multnomah County Road Services said through traffic should use alternate routes such as Northeast Sandy Boulevard or Interstate 84 until the road reopened.

The roadway reopened just before 2 p.m. 

The identities of the drivers have not been released and the current conditions of the victims are not known. 

