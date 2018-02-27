Deputies: Two people hospitalized after crash on Marine Drive in Fairview

Two people were hospitalized, one of whom was transported from the scene by Life Flight, after a three-vehicle crash on Northeast Marine Drive in Fairview Tuesday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 8 a.m. involving two pickup trucks and a car. One victim who was transported to a local hospital was critically injured

Northeast Marine Drive was closed between Northeast Blue Lake Road and Northeast 223rd Avenue due to the crash. Deputies said the closure would last several hours for the crash investigation.

#DEVELOPING: A 3 car crash has shut down NE Marine Dr between Blue Lake Road and NE 223rd. 1 driver has critical injuries & had to be flown to the hospital. Police say it appears one of the cars crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. pic.twitter.com/lKDm5L5Tm5 — Tyler Dumont FOX12 (@TylerDumontNews) February 27, 2018

Multnomah County Road Services said through traffic should use alternate routes such as Northeast Sandy Boulevard or Interstate 84 until the road reopened.

The roadway reopened just before 2 p.m.

Traffic Alert: NE Marine drive has reopened to traffic at NE 223rd Ave. after being closed this morning by a 3-vehicle multiple injury crash and investigation. — MultCo Road Services (@MultCoRoads) February 27, 2018

The identities of the drivers have not been released and the current conditions of the victims are not known.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.