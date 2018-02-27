Deputies: School bus driver who drove route in Tigard, Tualatin arrested for sex crimes

A 32-year-old school bus driver accused of sexually abusing two young girls for several years is in custody at the Washington County Jail, deputies reported Tuesday.

Kenneth M. Garcia of Aloha is accused of multiple sex crimes and was arrested Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said detectives launched an investigation into Garcia in late January.

During the investigation, detectives learned Garcia was a school bus driver employed by Student Transportation of America in Tigard. His bus route included Durham Elementary School and Hazelbrook Middle School in the Tigard-Tualatin School District.

Once Student Transportation of America learned of the investigation, they suspended Garcia without pay.

Garcia faces the following charges:

Three counts of first-degree sodomy

First-degree unlawful sexual penetration

Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse

Three counts of second-degree sexual abuse

Two counts of third-degree sexual abuse

Luring a minor

His bail is set at $2.25 million.

Investigators do not believe Garcia had inappropriate contact with any students on his bus routes, but if there are additional victims or anyone with information on this case, they are asked to call detectives at 503-846-2500.

