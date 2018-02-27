Security guard found dead in Vancouver parking lot identified

The man who was killed while working as a security guard in Vancouver early Monday morning has been identified.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office reported 83-year-old Benjamin O. Lyons of Vancouver died from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.

Lyons was found dead by Vancouver police on the ground in the parking lot at at Dill’s Star Route trucking company.

Before his name was released, Lyons was initially described as a man in his 70s.

Lyons is remembered as "a really great guy" who was liked by his coworkers at KnightHawk Protection.

Police have not released any suspect information.

