New reward offered in ‘Froggy Robber’ case, bringing reward total up to $30K

Robber surveillance photos (Image: FBI) Robber surveillance photos (Image: FBI)
Another $10,000 reward is on the table for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a man known as the "Froggy Robber." 
The new reward, offered by The Oregon Financial Institutions Security Task Force (FIST), is in addition to the up to $10,000 being offered by the FBI and a reward of up to $10,000 being offered by Wells Fargo.
The robbery suspect was given the "Froggy Robber" nickname by investigators because in each case, he has jumped over the teller counter.  
The suspect robbed Wells Fargo banks in Wilsonville on Dec. 27, Raleigh Hills on Jan. 11 and Vancouver on Feb. 12.
According to FBI, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man approximately 20 to 40 years old, 5 feet 1 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 to 160 pounds.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
The FBI believes the robber also robbed two other banks in the region since last October and the wanted poster for the suspect is online
