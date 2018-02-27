Man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Happy Valley

A 20-year-old Happy Valley man who is accused of stabbing a man to death late Monday night is in custody.

Clackamas County deputies were called to the 13100 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue in Happy Valley. The 911 call was first a hang-up but then was modified to a domestic disturbance.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old man dead. His body had multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, identified as Robert Matthew Fountain, was detained and then transported to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

He was booked Tuesday into the Clackamas County Jail for murder and is being held without bail.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information on Robert Fountain or his alleged crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form and reference case # 18-5594.

