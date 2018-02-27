OSP: 22-year-old man arrested after posting threats against OSU on social media

Oregon State Police were notified of a threat made via social media that were aimed at Oregon State University Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from OSU stated that troopers were investigating a social media post by an "individual threatening violence at Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus."

Oregon State Police troopers identified the owner of the Twitter account, "Hard Belly Dorm," as Christopher Adam Strahan.

Strahan was arrested outside a residence in Corvallis. He was booked and lodged at the Benton County Correctional Facility for disorderly conduct in the first degree.

At this time, no weapons that may have been associated with the threats have been recovered anywhere on campus, according to OSU.

OSP is asking the public to report any safety concerns to OSU Public Safety at 541-737-7000.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.