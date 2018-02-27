OSP investigating threat made against Oregon State via social media

Oregon State Police were notified of a threat made via social media that were aimed at Oregon State University Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from OSU stated that troopers were investigating a social media post by an "individual threatening violence at Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus."

OSU did not share the individual's name to FOX 12 although the person responsible for the tweets has been identified by investigators and has been arrested. OSU do not believe that the person responsible is a current student.

Troopers and investigators are determining if the threat is credible.

At this time, no weapons that may have been associated with the threats have been recovered anywhere on campus, according to OSU.

OSP is asking the public to report any safety concerns to OSU Public Safety at 541-737-7000.

