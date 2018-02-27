OSP investigating threat made against Oregon State via social me - KPTV - FOX 12

OSP investigating threat made against Oregon State via social media

Posted: Updated:
Oregon State University (FOX 12 file image) Oregon State University (FOX 12 file image)
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police were notified of a threat made via social media that were aimed at Oregon State University Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from OSU stated that troopers were investigating a social media post by an "individual threatening violence at Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus."

OSU did not share the individual's name to FOX 12 although the person responsible for the tweets has been identified by investigators and has been arrested. OSU do not believe that the person responsible is a current student.

Troopers and investigators are determining if the threat is credible.

At this time, no weapons that may have been associated with the threats have been recovered anywhere on campus, according to OSU.

OSP is asking the public to report any safety concerns to OSU Public Safety at 541-737-7000.  

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.