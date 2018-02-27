Police: Boy found in SW Portland reunited with his family

Police say a young boy that was found in southwest Portland has been reunited with his family.

According to police, the boy, about 4 years old, was found at 1:26 p.m. near the 6700 block of Southwest 26th Avenue. He was located by area residents and was handed over to police officers.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police said the boy had been reunited with his family.

