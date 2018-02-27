Hillsboro man sentenced for pushing girlfriend off balcony

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison and 3 years post-prison supervision on Monday afternoon for domestic violence charges for pushing his girlfriend off their balcony.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office said witnesses heard the suspect, Jordan Sutherland, 27, arguing with his girlfriend at their apartment on Sept. 11.

Witnesses had heard the woman yell ‘Don’t hurt me!’ and saw Sutherland push her off their third story balcony, according to investigators.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for a fractured spine and a large laceration on her head that required fourteen staples.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Sutherland told a different story claiming that he had been trying to save his girlfriend as she fell from the balcony.

During the investigation, officials learned of an unreported incident in Aug. 2017 where Sutherland punched the victim and broke her jaw.

Sutherland was charged with multiple incidents of domestic violence including first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault for breaking the victim's jaw in a separate incident, and was also charged with multiple counts of contempt.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lesowski explained that Sutherland has continued to flagrantly violate court-ordered no-contact provisions even after being convicted of contempt arguing that Sutherland was an ongoing danger to the victim and their young child, according to Washington Co. District Attorney's Office.

