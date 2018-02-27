Wife of murdered Vancouver security guard wants killer found and punished

In a single moment, Frances Lyons’ life changed forever. On Monday, Vancouver Police delivered the news that her husband, 83-year-old Benjamin Lyons, was murdered on the job.

Benjamin Lyons was a security guard for KnightHawk Protection and he’d been working the graveyard shift at Dill’s Star Route trucking company for about one year.

Frances rarely worried about him, but she knew he often had to chase away thieves.

“Tires being stolen and different things, and so they’d have to go over and talk to these people about what they were doing,” Frances said. “And some would say they were truck drivers or this or that and well, you’ve got to leave. You’re not allowed here.”

A Dill Star Route employee found Benjamin's body in a gravel truck yard just after midnight Monday.

The medical examiner says Benjamin died from blunt force trauma. He did not carry a gun and very few security guards with his company were armed. But Frances thinks he would’ve put up a fight.

“He was very cautious and he was alert. Oh, he could’ve taken care of himself, yeah," Frances said.

Along with his shrine to John Wayne in the foyer of their home, Frances says Benjamin loved road trips with their son, taking pictures with his drone and going to work.

“He enjoyed life,” she added.

Now, Frances wants whoever took her husband’s life to be found and pay the price.

“I would find out what has caused that person to do what he has done. And then I would forget that I was a Christian and I was a lady, and I would put him in the ground too," she said.

Investigators have no suspects in the case and are seeking tips from the public.

