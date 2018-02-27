Peace March held by Faubion Elementary School in NE Portland

Some of the youngest members of the Portland community are taking steps to promote peace.

Kindergartners led the Faubion Elementary School Peace March in northeast Portland on Tuesday. The kindergartners sang songs and carried unity banners, and the rest of the student body joined in the social movement.

The march was meant to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s message of kindness.

FOX 12 spoke to teachers who say the march was needed now more than ever to show students the power of their voices.

"The message for us to give to our community of kiddos is that no kid is too small to share their voice, and a lot of adults are looking to kids to hear what we need, what the children need, and what they need is peace and kindness," said Claire Lapoma, prevention specialist at Faubion Elementary School.

This is the second year of the event. Last year, only the kindergartners marched, but the recent school shooting in Florida brought out more people.

This year, the march included college students and members of the community.

