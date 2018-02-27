Police are searching for hit-and-run driver who injured woman in NE Vancouver

Police say FOX 12's Most Wanted hit a woman crossing the street in Vancouver and then left the scene.

The incident happened on Feb. 21, and the victim told FOX 12 she thinks the driver ran a red light on purpose and hit her.

Amanda Yocham says she had just gotten off the bus last Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast 49th Street. She says she had the walk signal so she started to cross NE 112th in the crosswalk, but says a driver ran the red light and hit her.

Yocham says the vehicle hit her left side and knocked her off her feet, breaking her forearm and leaving her covered in bruises. She says the driver immediately took off.

Now, Yocham says she has a message for the driver.

"To go forward to the police and take responsibility because, you know, it's impacting my life. I have to take off work and I'm losing wages," said Yocham. "They very well could've killed me. I was lucky to get away with a broken arm."

Investigators say they're looking for a newer, black Ford F-150 truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Vancouver police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.