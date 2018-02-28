Caught on camera: Cedar Hills thief nabs $1,300 worth of paint supplies

Beaverton Police are trying to find a man caught on security camera stealing roughly $1,300 worth of paint and art supplies.

The theft happened Saturday around noon at the Craft Warehouse in Cedar Hills.

The stores loss prevention officer showed the security video to FOX 12. In the video a man can be seen walking into the isle where the paint supplies are. The man in the video begins grabbing tubes of oil based paints and putting them in his jacket and then into a backpack he was carrying.

In a matter of minutes the man heads for the front of the store. The loss prevention officer, who asked not to be identified, says they were watching the man on security camera.

The officer along with the store manager went outside to confront the man as he was leaving. The two grabbed the bag and tried to get him to come back inside the store.

"He told us he will give us the stuff back but he was not coming back, and then we kind of pulled the bag towards the store and he just slipped out from underneath it and took off," the loss prevention officer said.

Beaverton Police responded to the store and looked in the area for the man but could not find him.

The store is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person. Anyone with information should contact Beaverton Police.

