Girls race in Portland Cub Scout pack's Pinewood Derby for first time

For the first time, girls in the Portland-area were able to participate in a signature Cub Scout event.

The Pinewood Derby is a tradition that has been going on for over six decades, where scouts build and race model cars on a 40-foot long track.

The popular event saw a big change this year because the 55 boys of downtown Portland's Cub Scout Pack 256 officially raced alongside seven of their newest members who are all girls.

FOX 12 spoke to one of the new members who says she's been helping her brothers for years, and dreamed of the day she would have a chance to race too.

"Girls have been Girl Scouts and boys have been Boy Scouts because of the name. It really doesn't matter if it's a boy or a girl, skin color, black or white, it really doesn't matter," said Trinity.

Pack 256 is just one of several in the Boy Scout's Cascade Pacific Council that officially began registering girls for the Cub Scouts last month.

