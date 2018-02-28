Hillsboro School District policy change will allow nurses to give students contraceptives

The Hillsboro School District made a major policy change Tuesday night. Now, nurses at the district’s school-based health center will be able to offer contraceptives to students.

Every school board member voted for the policy change, except one who said she had a conflict of interest and did not vote.

A spokesperson for the district said this is the second time this issue has been brought up. In 2016, the board considered changing its policy that stated it did not allow contraceptives to be given to students.

The policy now just states, “School-based health clinics will provide all health services in accordance with Oregon laws and the most current version of the Oregon school-based health centers standards for certification."

The new wording grants nurses at the district’s school-based health center the ability to prescribe contraceptives.

Two people spoke at the school board meeting Tuesday night. Both said they welcome the new policy.

Someone against the policy change didn’t speak publicly at the meeting, but the school board did acknowledge some people are uneasy about it.

