On the Go with Joe with Wine By Joe - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe with Wine By Joe

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
DUNDEE, OR (KPTV) -

After 15 years of bottling wines, Wine By Joe is going metal - for wine in cans that is. 

The winemaker recently launched "Joe To Go," a series of canned wines. 

The canning of the wine is based in Dundee and Wine By Joe is set to have their cans on sale in 14 states soon. 

Oregon wine lovers can already buy "Joe To Go," which is available currently at Safeway and Albertsons locations.

Anyone interested in learning more about the canned wine can visit WineByJoe.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.