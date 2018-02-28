On the Go with Joe with Wine By Joe

After 15 years of bottling wines, Wine By Joe is going metal - for wine in cans that is.

The winemaker recently launched "Joe To Go," a series of canned wines.

The canning of the wine is based in Dundee and Wine By Joe is set to have their cans on sale in 14 states soon.

Oregon wine lovers can already buy "Joe To Go," which is available currently at Safeway and Albertsons locations.

Hmmm... this new wine sure sounds familiar. Today’s “On the Go with Joe”: “Joe to Go” from @WineByJoe I’ll clear up the confusion today on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/esa4ZsXtQj — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 28, 2018

Anyone interested in learning more about the canned wine can visit WineByJoe.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.