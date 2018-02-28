K-9s in Clackamas Co. receive opioid reversal kits from public donations

Six K-9s from Clackamas County were able to get opioid reversal kits Wednesday morning, thanks to donations from the public.

The Narcan kits can reverse the effect of drugs the animals might encounter on the job.

"Over the past couple of months, the nonprofit Friends of Clackamas County K-9 received donations from the community for ballistic vests for our current dogs," Sgt. Brad O'Neil of the K-9 Unit said. "However, all our current working dogs already have vests, but the donors told us they still wanted their money to help out with life-saving measures for the K-9 unit."

Deputies used the money to purchase Narcan kits from the nonprofit K-9s of Valor, which provides life-saving equipment and care packages to police dogs across the country

Each sheriff's office K-9 handler has been issued and trained in the use of the Narcan kits in case their K-9 partners come into contact with these drugs during the course of duty.

Narcan contains naloxone, a reversal drug for overdoses of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine and carfentanil is 10,000 times more deadly than heroin. They are virtually undetectable until the effects of the drug are seen first-hand.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.