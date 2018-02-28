Timbers announce broadcast schedule for 2018; 16 matches on FOX 12, FOX 12 PLUS

The Portland Timbers have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2018 regular season, with 16 matches on FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS.

All 34 of the team’s regular season matches will be broadcast live on TV and the radio for the eighth consecutive season. At least 12 matches will be on national TV.

FOX 12 has aired regional TV broadcasts for the Timbers since the club’s inaugural MLS campaign in 2011.

The first match on FOX 12 will be 3 p.m. March 31 against the Chicago Fire. FOX 12 will also broadcast the home opener at 7:30 p.m. April 14 against Minnesota United FC.

The Timbers will face Seattle Sounders FC in Seattle at 1:30 p.m. June 30 on FOX 12, as well.

For the full broadcast schedule, go to Timbers.com.

FOX 12 is also the home of the Timbers’ weekly program, “Timbers in 30,” which airs each Friday during the season at 6:30 p.m. “Timbers in 30” features exclusive, inside access to the team, while also providing team and game analysis with in-studio appearances from Timbers coaches and players each week.

Single game tickets are now on sale at Timbers.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.