For the cleanest possible dishes, should you pre-rinse them or not?

MORE's DIY expert Eric G. has the answer and a few helpful hints on how to properly use and maintain your dishwasher.

The dishwasher is the most neglected home appliance, according to Eric, so he says it's important to care for it.

Eric has a lot of easy tricks and fixes for your home. Learn more about Eric at AroundtheHouseOnline.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.