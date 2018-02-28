Portland Dining Month returns with 127 participating restaurants

Portland foodies, rejoice! The annual Portland Dining Month kicks off Thursday.

For the month of March, 127 restaurants in the Rose City are offering special menus with three-course meals for $33.

The month of dining is put on by Travel Portland.

MORE's Molly Riehl went out on the town to learn all the tasty details.

If you want to dine and donate, you cam by making a reservation for a Portland Dining Month meal. If you make a reservation at a participating restaurant through OpenTable, they'll make a donation toward the Oregon Food Bank.

To learn more about Portland Dining Month, visit TravelPortland.com.

