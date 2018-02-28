Child dies after falling into frozen pond in Wasco County - KPTV - FOX 12

Child dies after falling into frozen pond in Wasco County

MAUPIN, OR (KPTV) -

A 4-year-old boy died after falling into a frozen pond in Wasco County.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible drowning on the 91000 block of Hinton Road in Maupin on Monday.

A deputy arrived within six minutes of the call, located the boy and removed him from the middle of the frozen-over pond. The deputy immediately started CPR.

The child was flown to a hospital in Bend, but he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said there is no indication of foul play and the case appears to be a tragic accident.

The name of the child was not immediately released.

