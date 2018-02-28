Police searching for suspect accused of stealing $12K ring from Salem jewelry store

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a $12,000 ring from a Salem jewelry store.

Detectives said the theft occurred at around 2:10 p.m. Feb. 6 from Jackson Jewelers in the downtown Salem area.

The suspect engaged the clerk in conversation and asked to see several rings. Police said the suspect stole the ring and left the store while the clerk was distracted.

The ring is a “Hearts of Fire” ring, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50-55 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with gray hair, gray stubble facial hair and wire-framed glasses that were dark in color.

The suspect is also described as missing the top of his right thumb.

Photos of similar rings were released by police Wednesday, along with surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Ramirez at 503-540-2358.

