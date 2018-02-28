Police investigating armed robbery at Go Wireless in Linn Co.

Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Go Wireless store Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at the scene around 11:30 am. and witnesses told them that three men entered the store, with their faces covered, and two were reportedly armed.

The suspects forced a female employee to open a safe and took large bags of an undisclosed amount of property before fleeing the scene, according to officers.

During the investigation, police were told some of the stolen property were equipped with a GPS locator and were able to track the stolen property north on I-5 to Salem.

Oregon State Police and Salem Police arrived at the scene to help in locating the vehicle.

Later, the suspects’ vehicle was found abandoned in the area near Salem.

OSP located one of the suspects, Christopher Rodriguez, 33, in the area of the vehicle and transported him to the hospital for a possible drug overdose.

Officers also located the other two suspects, Vitaliy Derkach, 27, and Yuriy Mishchuk, 33, who had broke into an occupied residence and later fled.

The suspects were found and taken into custody.

Police served search warrants on the suspect vehicle as well as a stolen car in Albany.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges in Marion County for unlawful possession of heroin, giving false information to police and a California warrant.

Derkach and Mishchuk were arrested on charges in Linn County for first and second-degree robbery, first and second- degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion

If you have any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Dan Jones at 541-917-7686.

