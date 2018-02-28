Police: Portland attorney arrested for shooting at office of Beaverton attorney

A Portland attorney is facing charges for firing shots at the office of another attorney in Beaverton in December 2017, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Millikan Way at 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 2017.

Evidence was found at the scene including shell casings and bullet strikes to a building. There were people inside the building at the time, but they were not injured.

Investigators identified the suspect as 43-year-old Erik Graeff of Vancouver. Beaverton Police Department detectives and Vancouver Police Department officers served search warrants Wednesday in Vancouver and Portland.

The warrants were served at Graeff’s home and place of employment. Detectives said they seized two guns and ammunition as evidence in this case.

Police said Graeff is a licensed and practicing attorney in Oregon and Washington. Investigators said he was involved in an ongoing argument with another attorney, which led to the shooting.

The shooting location was the other attorney’s place of business, according to police.

Graeff was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on six counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of reckless endangering.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chad Opitz at 503-526-2674.

