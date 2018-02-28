Troopers: Driver dies after crashing UPS truck on I-5 North

Troopers are investigating a crash on I-5 north, two miles south of Castle Rock, that left a driver dead.

A UPS semi driver with a box trailer was traveling northbound when his truck left the roadway hitting a guardrail and continued traveling along the right shoulder before coming to a stop.

Troopers said the driver, 61-year-old Steven Adam, suffered a "medical event" and left the roadway for an unknown reason.

There is no evidence from the scene that suggested the driver attempted to avoid a collision by braking or swerving, according to investigators.

The trailer was loaded with packages as the semi had departed from the PDX UPS facility en route to the Seattle area.

Troopers said the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.