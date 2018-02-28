Portland man arrested in connection with 1996 rape case

An arrest has just been made in a 22-year-old Portland rape case, thanks to the testing now being done on hundreds of backlogged rape kits.

Jihad Moore, 66, was just arrested Tuesday and now faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sex abuse.

Prosecutors confirm to FOX 12 the arrest comes after a decades-old sexual assault kit was recently tested, thanks to a federal grant allowing backlogged kits to finally be processed.

In all, the Portland Police Bureau sent 1,800 kits to an outside lab for testing, and now nearly all of them have been processed with results coming back all the time.

Just two weeks ago, PPB announced the program’s first conviction: Jose Rosales, 41, pleaded no contest to two counts of sex abuse in connection with a 1996 case. He’ll now have to register as a sex offender and will spend roughly 7 months in jail.

In this most recent case, Jihad Moore made his first appearance in a Multnomah County courtroom on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

According to court records, he told investigators he doesn’t know his alleged victim.

His daughter, Nakia Moore, told FOX 12 over the phone Wednesday she was sick to her stomach learning of his arrest and loves her father very much.

“It’s not in his character to do something like that,” she said. “But, if he did, I’m a mother myself and I would want justice done, whether it was years later or not.”

To learn more about the rape kit testing program visit the Rose Project.

