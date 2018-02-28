Missing 10-year-old Beaverton girl found safe

A missing 10-year-old Beaverton girl has been found safe.

The Beaverton Police Department asked for the public's help locating Evelyn Castro-Rosales on Wednesday. She was last seen at around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Southwest 170th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway.

Police said she went to school Wednesday, but then ran away with her passport and money stolen from family members.

By 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Washington County deputy reported finding Evelyn safe near Southwest Jenkins Road and Ecole Avenue. The deputy returned the girl back to her family.

