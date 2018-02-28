Alcohol ban proposed for Sauvie Island beaches

If your idea of a perfect summer day is coming out to one of Sauvie Island’s beaches and cracking open a beer in the sand, you might have to settle for a different beverage instead.

That’s because the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is proposing an alcohol ban at its Sauvie Island beaches this summer.

Kasey Scrivens is the assistant manager for the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area.

That area includes the island’s beaches.

Two years ago, on her way home in her work truck, she said an underage drunken driver got behind the wheel after partying on the beach.

“There were two girls hanging out of the sunroof and that was just prior to hitting me,” Scrivens said.

It was a head-on crash that sent at least one of the five underage girls in the car to the hospital. Protected by her big truck, Kasey was OK.

This is just one example of what ODFW is calling “an increase of alcohol-related problems” around Sauvie Island.

“Our porta-potties get vandalized, our signs, our kiosks,” Scrivens said. “People are driving out in the fields doing cookies and things like that.”

Last year, 17 people were arrested for DUII as they left the Sauvie Island beaches. ODFW reports 36 percent of all DUII arrests in Columbia County by OSP troopers were people traveling from the beaches.

“You just wonder when it’s going to happen again,” Scrivens said.

The proposed ban would prohibit alcoholic beverages from May 1 to Sept. 30.

Opponents of the ban say the problem isn’t alcohol, it’s overcrowding, and laws are already in place to crack down on drunken driving.

However, Kasey says she’s for the plan, especially if it can save a life.

“Whenever I pass that spot, I still think about that car coming at me,” she said. “Whenever I see another car approach me rapidly anywhere along that area, I kind of cringe still.”

A public meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Sauvie Island Grange Hall.

