New TriMet fare evasion policy to take effect in July

TriMet Board of Directors signed off on a new fare evasion policy Wednesday making first offenses less of a consequence for offenders.

Presently, fare evaders receive a $175 ticket and it goes on their record as a traffic violation, but now there are three options if caught without a valid fare.

Last June, lawmakers passed a bill that gave TriMet power to handle fare issues so that it wouldn't go on the offender's record.

If caught without a fare the offender has a choice of receiving a $75 ticket, which goes up if caught again; serving seven hours of community service, that also goes up after the first offense; and lastly join the new low-income fare program.

If signed up and qualified for the low-income program the offender can skip out on a punishment all together.

The new policy came after another announcement last month that TriMet is hiring as many as 50 new security officers to help enforce the rules.

The fare evasion policy is set to take effect in July

