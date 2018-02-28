Theft suspect caught in Eagle Creek Fire evacuation area sentenc - KPTV - FOX 12

Theft suspect caught in Eagle Creek Fire evacuation area sentenced to probation

Cody Cunningham, 2017 jail booking photo Cody Cunningham, 2017 jail booking photo
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

A theft suspect caught in an evacuation area of the Eagle Creek Fire pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to probation and community service.

Cody Cunningham, 23, of Troutdale, was arrested in September 2017.

Deputies were alerted to a man wearing firefighter clothing in an evacuation area of last year’s massive fire in the Columbia River Gorge, even though he was not associated with any firefighting crews.

After a short search, Cunningham was taken into custody on initial charges of theft by deception and parole violation.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree theft Wednesday. After pleading guilty, Cunningham was sentenced to 1 ½ years formal probation, 40 hours of community service and he was ordered to have no contact with the fire departments he stole from in Corbett and McMinnville.

Court records show Cunningham previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison in 2014 on charges of luring a minor and attempted use of a child in a sex display. He was ordered to register as a sex offender at that time.

