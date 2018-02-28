Police: Suspect arrested after robbing U.S. Bank in NE Portland

Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he robbed a U.S. Bank in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the bank, located at 7200 Northeast Fremont Street, just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with employees who said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left the bank without incident.

Officers checked the neighborhood and located a man that matched the suspect's description at the intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Police said officers found evidence of the robbery while they contacted the man.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Timothy B. Axsom, was arrested and lodged into the Multnomah County Jail on a U.S. Marshals Hold related to the robbery.

