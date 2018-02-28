Dog with deformed snout receives 'Diamond Collar Award' from OHS

A dog with a deformed snout was one of the winners at the Oregon Humane Society's Diamond Collar Awards on Wednesday.

The award honors people and pets who make a difference in their community, said OHS.

The recipient of a Diamond Collar Award was Picasso, a dog from Eugene that has a deformed snout that became a social media star.

Liesl Wilhardt from Luvable Dog Rescue told FOX 12 she brought Picasso to her shelter in Oregon after seeing a picture of him and falling in love

“I think he's being honored for overcoming incredible odds,” she said. “He survived a kill shelter in California with a 99 percent euthanasia rate.”

Sound Equine Options, an Oregon certified rescue, was also one of the winners Wednesday.

Other winners this year include Piper, a dog that survived animal abuse and Dr. Doug McInnis, a veterinarian who created the Klamath County Animal Control Task Force.

