Man who bit off end of Washington Co. deputy’s finger sentenced to 6 years in prison

A man who bit off the end of a Washington County deputy’s finger has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Erik Rodriguez-Reyes, 24, was convicted by a jury earlier this month on charges of second-degree assault, assault of a public safety officer and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison Wednesday.

Rodriguez-Reyes was arrested in October 2017. Deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence incident on Southwest Tracy Ann Court in the Beaverton area, where Rodriguez-Reyes was physically fighting with his pregnant girlfriend.

Investigators said Rodriguez-Reyes attacked two deputies and bit off the top of one deputy’s index finger.

Rodriguez-Reyes was found not guilty on additional charges including aggravated harassment, attempted second-degree assault and a second charge of assaulting a public safety officer.

Along with six years in prison for his convictions, Rodriguez-Reyes was sentenced to three years post-prison supervision.

