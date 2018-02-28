An inside look at PPB's Crisis Negotiation Team

FOX 12 is getting an inside look at the Portland Police Bureau's Crisis Negotiation Team.

A team of a highly trained officers that are called to deescalate tensions and save hostages in some of the most dangerous situations.

When these types of incidents happen, people often only see Portland's SERT team in action. But, the CNT is on scene too just not as visibly.

The 26 member team works in parallel to provide critical intel in life threatening situations.

The team is on call 24/7 and responds to any critical incident that puts the public at risk.

"We are called to a hostage situation, an armed and barricaded person in a house, someone in a mental health crisis that's armed and dangerous, or an active shooter event," said Lt. Andrew Shearer Captain of the Tactical Operations Division.

The team is made up of negotiators, technical experts and mental health professionals.

"It's very tense work, it demands the entire team of professionals who are patient, well trained experts in communication and de-escalation."

This year the CNT will operate out of a brand new command center. The rig has a sound proof room for negotiating and wall-to-wall white boards to help track intel.

"This piece of equipment has really taken the CNT to the next level," said Shearer. "They're as well equipped and professional as any negotiation team in the U.S."

On average, the bureau says the CNT is called to 30 situations a year. Last year that number was 24.

