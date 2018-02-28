Neglected horses rescued from property in North Plains

Trooper, a yellow lab, has earned his name. Animal rescuers said they believe he was shot and then beaten with a hammer and left for dead in brush near Farmington in St. Francois County, Missouri.More >
A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.More >
In an attempt to ease congestion on Portland highways, the Oregon State Department of Transportation is actively exploring the idea of adding toll lanes on I-5 and I-205.More >
The Hillsboro School District made a major policy change Tuesday night. Now, nurses at the district’s school-based health center will be able to offer contraceptives to students.More >
A brutal attack on a fast food drive-thru worker has the victim speaking out against her attacker.More >
A Portland attorney is facing charges for firing shots at the office of another attorney in Beaverton in December 2017, according to police.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Milwaukee police had to bust into a truck Tuesday after a concerned caller told officers a dog inside had been abandoned for at least four days.More >
Police say a young boy that was found in southwest Portland has been reunited with his family.More >
A Vancouver man battling cancer was in for another fight when he discovered his car was stolen.More >
