Neglected horses rescued from property in North Plains

A local nonprofit is taking care of two horses that were rescued from a North Plains property.

Washington County Animal Control says they received several calls about horses that were being neglected at the property.

Investigators say when they arrived, the owners admitted they had been having financial problems and couldn't afford to give the horses the care they need.

One of the horses died but the owners agreed to relinquish the other two to Sound Equine Options, a horse rescue center located in Troutdale.

Sound Equine Options say the horses will likely be adopted out after they are rehabilitated.

The neglect investigation into the original owners is still ongoing.

