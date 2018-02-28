Police: 22-year-old Lebanon man arrested in sex abuse investigation

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a sex abuse investigation.

Johne Michael Griffith was arrested and lodged into the Linn County Jail on charges of second degree sex abuse and third degree sex abuse.

Lebanon Police Department said in the initial investigation, officers learned of inappropriate contact between Griffith and a 16-year-old girl. The contact was said to have happened in Oct. 2017.

According to police, they have had previous contact with Griffith for harassment, welfare checks and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Padua at 541-258-4325.

