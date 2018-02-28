Crews respond to natural gas line fire in Dallas, Oregon

Several people were forced from their Dallas homes Wednesday as firefighters were dealing with a ruptured natural gas line that caused a fire.

Dallas Fire said at 4:30 p.m. they were called out to the area of Southwest Main and Ash Street on the report of a wire down but it turned out to be a ruptured gas line.

Crews waited for NW Natural to arrive on scene and turn the natural gas off. After the gas was shut off, it took firefighters a couple hours to put the fire out.

Dallas Fire says 20 homes were evacuated because of the rupture. Over 200 people are without power, and Dallas Fire says it could take several hours before the power comes back on in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the ruptured natural gas line.

