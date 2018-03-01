Portland commissioners to vote on permanent no-cause eviction ordinance

The Portland City Council will take another look at extending a renter relocation ordinance in a week, it comes after an hours-long public comment period Wednesday night.

The council is looking at making a temporary ordinance that passed last year permanent.

The ordinance requires Portland landlords to pay renter's moving fees if they were evicted for no reason, or if a renter decided to move out after their landlord increases their rent by 10 percent or more within a years time.

In Feb. 2017, after a six-hour long public hearing, commissioners decided to exempt landlords who own and rent out one property.

"As a tenant, I was subject to no-cause evictions and as a result, I had to pay for my own moving costs and because of the Portland housing crisis, rent had gone up. I had to look for places hither and yon to find something, and even then I had to pay a lot of money for rent," said one person at the meeting.

Several landlords also spoke at Wednesday's meeting saying the ordinance is becoming a burden.

One told the council they want to keep good tenants but occasionally they get a bad one and this law somewhat ties their hands when it comes to finding new renters or raising rents.

Another landlord said regulations like this are starting to become too much.

"Why would I continue to operate in an area where there are unnecessary risks being piled on by local governments and I am beginning to think that I don't."

Portland City Commissioners will take the issue up again at their meeting next Wednesday.

