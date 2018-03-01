ODFW holds meeting to discuss alcohol ban proposed for Sauvie Island beaches

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife held an open meeting Wednesday night to discuss a possible alcohol ban in the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area.

The ODFW says over the past several years, there's been an increase in alcohol-related problems on Sauvie Island beaches, including vandalism and drunk driving.

The ban would only be in effect during the wildlife area's peak season, between May 1 and Sept. 30.

At Wednesday's meeting, FOX 12 spoke to someone who said the ban would go too far.

"I have a grandson, I have children, I'm pro-responsible consumption, but people, after working all week, you deserve a cold beer or a glass of wine. And our summers are short," said Linda Miller, who opposes the ban.

Many people who live on Sauvie Island are supporting the ban.

"We have to drive out here, we live here. We don't want to be driving when there are drunk drivers. We ride our bicycles. I have neighbors kids out there. Our pets are out there on the road. We would like to just have a few less drunk drivers," said Jane Hartline.

The proposed ban will also be on the agenda at an ODFW meeting in Salem on March 16.

