Gresham students’ disaster assistance invention up for national Samsung award

A Gresham middle school is receiving national recognition from a major technology company.

It’s all because of an invention designed to help people caught in natural disasters.

On top of national praise, students at Clear Creek Middle School also scored the school tens of thousands of dollars in brand new technology.

The Clear Creek students developed an escape hatch that leads from the attic of a home to the roof.

The goal: To allow people stuck in flood situations to get to safety.

It’s equipped with LED lights and an SOS alert system, which alerts rescuers and even transmits radio signals to guide them to the stranded people.

The students’ creation was picked as one of 10 national finalists in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow contest. Online voting is open at this link.

The students will travel to New York City to present their project to the judges. If they’re picked as one of three national winners, they will receive $150,000 in Samsung technology for their school.

