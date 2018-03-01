Aviation instructor, student walk away uninjured from plane crash in Umatilla Co.

An aviation instructor and student walked away without injuries after their plane crashed in Umatilla County.

Deputies responded to a report of a single-engine aircraft going down near Government Mountain Road, about 13 miles east of Milton-Freewater, at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews searched the area and found the two people who were on the plane walking on Government Mountain Road. Deputies said they were not injured.

The aviation student and instructor were from Walla Walla University, according to deputies.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

