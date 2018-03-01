On The Go With Joe at Feastly with Portland Dining Month - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On The Go With Joe at Feastly with Portland Dining Month

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An annual event for Portland’s culinary scene has returned and food-loving fans might have to loosen their belts.

Chefs from all over Portland host special dinners and events throughout the month for Portland Dining Month and ‘Feastly,’ a restaurant in southeast, offers different “pop-up” meals every single day of March.

Feastly hosts dinners from more than 60 different local chefs.

Anyone interested in learning more about Feastly can visit https://eatfeastly.com/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.