On The Go With Joe at Feastly with Portland Dining Month

An annual event for Portland’s culinary scene has returned and food-loving fans might have to loosen their belts.
Chefs from all over Portland host special dinners and events throughout the month for Portland Dining Month and ‘Feastly,’ a restaurant in southeast, offers different “pop-up” meals every single day of March.
Feastly hosts dinners from more than 60 different local chefs.
Anyone interested in learning more about Feastly can visit https://eatfeastly.com/
