Crime Stoppers, Portland police seeking public's help in 2015 murder

Portland Police along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking the public’s help in solving a 2015 homicide that took place in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded to a report on Oct. 3, 2015, of someone shot outside the Pallas Club located at 13639 SE Powell Boulevard.

Officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene and found Maurice Gatson, 45, suffering from gun wounds.

The suspect is described as an African American man, but police do not have any other information on the suspect.

Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

To submit an anonymous tip: Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips or online at www.p3tips.com/823

