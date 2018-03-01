Police searching for missing 48-year-old St. Helens man

Police are searching for a missing 48-year-old St. Helens man.

Charles Daniel Styers was last seen Monday. Police said he left for work around 3 a.m. Tuesday, but he never made it to his job and did not return home.

Styers works for a company in Hillsboro off Cornelius Pass Road.

Styers is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and he wears glasses. He also has a tattoo of an American flag under his left forearm.

Styers drives a black 2016 Ford Escape with Oregon plates KBHB. A photo of a similar car was released by police Thursday.

One photo released by police shows Styers holding a camera, but officers said he was believed to be wearing the same jacket from that photo when he left home Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about Styers’ location is asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.

