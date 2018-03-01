S. Oregon woman charged with attempted murder in elder abuse case

Police arrested a Medford woman accused of attempting to kill two elderly people she financially abused.

Court records show Karin Boldt was arraigned this week on 30 felony charges. She has yet to enter a plea.

Medford police Lt. Justin Ivens tells the Mail Tribune that Boldt attempted to cause the deaths of a man and a woman by overmedicating them. The seniors did not know each other, but both had real estate dealings with Boldt.

Records show Boldt is accused of adding her name to the deed of the woman's condominium. She sold it in February 2017, and used the proceeds to buy other properties. Boldt is accused of financially mistreating the man between 2013 and 2017.

Boldt's attorney, Christine Kantas Herbert, was in court Thursday and did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

