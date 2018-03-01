Actor Jalon Howard talks to MORE about 'Everything Sucks'

A Netflix original called ‘Everything Sucks’ takes the audience back to 1996 Oregon.

Many of the stars are established actors based in Hollywood, but some cast members are from right here in Oregon.

MORE spoke with one of the stars, Jalon Howard, about ‘Everything Sucks.’

“It’s based in 1996 Oregon and it primarily focuses on the misfits of high school. This show is different because it focuses on the people who aren’t normally highlighted in high school,” Howard told Stephanie.

While "Everything Sucks" takes place at a Boring high school, it was taped at Oregon City High School during the summer.

Although it focuses on high school freshman Howard assured there is more to the show than that.

“Everything Sucks is for everyone. It’s just something to watch back and reminisce on and be like ‘Hey! I was doing that in high school. I remember that.’

