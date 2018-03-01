Driver in deadly Polk County crash had 0.57 percent blood-alcoho - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver in deadly Polk County crash had 0.57 percent blood-alcohol level

By The Associated Press
POLK COUNTY, OR (AP) -

Authorities say a man who caused a September crash that killed both drivers had a blood-alcohol content of 0.57 percent - a life-threatening figure that's more than seven times the legal limit.

Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton tells the Statesman Journal it's one of the highest numbers he's seen.

Investigators determined that an Acura driven by 24-year-old Jacob Bailey of Dallas, Oregon, crossed a centerline and slammed into a Volvo driven by 18-year-old Elizabeth Hoke of Silverton. Both were dead by the time deputies and emergency responders arrived.

The sheriff's office recently received the toxicology report from the Oregon State Police crime lab.

