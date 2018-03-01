Sheriff: 18 men arrested in human trafficking mission in Washing - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: 18 men arrested in human trafficking mission in Washington County

Posted: Updated:
Washington County Jail booking photos Washington County Jail booking photos
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement partners conducted the mission Wednesday.

The goal was to “break a link in the chain of human trafficking by enforcing state and federal laws and developing intelligence on anyone trafficking victims in Washington County,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects arrested were identified Thursday as:

  • Michael K. Hallam, 32, of Portland, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Gustavo Brito-Barrera, 31, of Tigard, for commercial sexual solicitation and a probation violation warrant
  • Ibrahem Al-Refai, 26, of Portland, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Abram McKenzie, 45, of White City, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Shih-Ang Wei, 32, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Richard Nevarez, 32, of Hillsboro, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Roman Cabrera-Gaytan, 38, of Kelso, Washington, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Richard T. Green, 48, of Camas, Washington, for commercial sexual solicitation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and DUII (controlled substance)
  • Thomas P. Timberg, 63, of Lake Oswego, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Jason Blythe, 41, of Tualatin, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • John M. Raz, 45, of Portland, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Nicholas C. Guffey, 20, of Dallas, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Vicente Escobar-Diaz, 42, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Daniel Dominguez-Zapata, 50, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Samuel Sherrill, 75, of Newberg, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Nada H. Nada, 36, of Fontana, California, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Steven Mesia, 53, of Tillamook, for commercial sexual solicitation
  • Anderson Velazquez-Zenon, 32, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation

Other agencies involved in the mission included the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit, the Forest Grove Police Department, the Hillsboro Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.